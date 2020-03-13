La Liga Suspended as Real Madrid Players Quarantined

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Spanish top flight La Liga has been suspended for “at least the next two rounds of matches” as a result of the Real Madrid squad going into quarantine because of coronavirus.

It comes after a Real Madrid basketball player, who shares training facilities with the La Liga club, tested positive for the virus.

Real are due to play at Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Spanish club has closed the facilities of its sports city.

“The recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the football first team, given that the two squads share facilities in Ciudad Real Madrid,” a Real statement said.

The Spanish second division has also been suspended and La Liga said it will “revaluate” the situation following the completion of quarantine “in the affected clubs and other possible situations that may arise”.

Real, who are second in La Liga, were due to host Eibar on Friday and had already cancelled all pre-match media duties.

The coronavirus outbreak, now declared a pandemic, has led to widespread disruption of sporting fixtures around the world.

In Italy, all sport is suspended, including Serie A until 3 April, with the country in lockdown.

Juventus and Italy centre-back Daniele Rugani says he is “fine” after testing positive for the virus, and Reuters have reported that the entire Juve squad will spend two weeks in quarantine.

Two Europa League last-16 first-leg fixtures scheduled for Thursday have been postponed and a number will be played behind closed doors, including Manchester United’s trip to LASK in Austria.

McLaren have pulled out of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix after after a team member tested positive for the virus.

Governing body UEFA will hold video conference meetings next Tuesday to discuss European football’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

It has invited representatives of its 55 member associations, plus the boards of the European Club Association, the European leagues and a representative of world players’ union Fifpro.

Discussions will cover all domestic and European competitions, including Euro 2020.