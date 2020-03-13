I Go Dye Plans Big for Silver Jubilee

Vanessa Obioha

Veteran comedian Amb Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye will be marking his 25 years on stage this year with a platinum edition of ‘I Go Dye Standing: Kinging with the Kings’.

The signature event according to the comedian will be the mother of all as he plans to throw everything in the ring to make it a memorable one.

Over the years, I Go Dye has become an iconic name in the comedy scene. He was among the few comedians who elevated the art of comedy in the industry. In the past two decades, he has toured the world, entertaining millions of people from different races with rib-cracking jokes.

Also, the visionary comedian gained recognition as a social crusader right from childhood. He was the first high school student in Africa to build a flying helicopter, a hovercraft ship, radio transmitter and a solar table fan which earned him a scholarship to study structural engineering at the prestigious New York University.

But his passion for comedy brought him wider acceptance and popularity which he realized was a means to address challenges affecting millions of Nigeria youths.

He was a victim of the Warri crisis between the Ijaws and the Itsekiris, where he was shot and lost some of his friends. This experience made him shoot a documentary, ‘Peace in Sight’ in 2008 for the United Nations to promote peace and rural development.

That same year, he toured the world with America Point Gate to promote peace and fight against drug abuse and racism. I Go Dye has always been at the forefront of youth development and empowerment, a charge he has also extended to top Nigerian professionals

“It’s a refreshing experience, celebrating 25 years on stage,” says the humour merchant. “It’s been a journey, that was made possible by God Almighty and with your inspiring cheers and love.”

The grand event which is scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 12 in Benin City is part of a series of events to mark I Go Dye’s 25 years on stage. It will be heralded by a series of events across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Warri.

Known for pooling A-list music stars to his show like he did in 2009 when he first held the show with the entire crew of the defunct label Mo’Hits, this year will not be different. The King of Jokes will be featuring top music stars to mark his silver jubilee.

‘I Go Dye Standing: Kinging with the Kings’, platinum edition is in partnership with Prime View Records and Seaside Entertainment.