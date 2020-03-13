Group Trains Journalists on Gender-Balanced Reporting

Udora Orizu in Abuja

TechHer Initiative in partnership with European Union, British Council and Ford Foundation has held a two-day training workshop on gender-balanced reporting for journalists across the country.

The two-day training held in Abuja had journalists across the print, broadcast and online media in attendance.

The training, tagged Gender Reporting for Media Professionals (GRFP), had several facilitators drawn from seasoned journalists and public officials who are passionate about gender reporting. They include Lolade Nwanze, an editor for the digital division of Guardian Newspaper; Dorothy Njemanze, an investigative journalist and gender activist, Aisha Salaudeen, Africa Features Producer for CNN, Joshua Olufemi, Founder of Dataphyte and Toketemu Ohwovoriole, a Multimedia storyteller.

The group said the gender reporting for professionals project looks to tackle the challenge of effectively reporting gender based stories in Nigeria.

It explained that the workshop will create, mobilize and demand for the fair and balanced portrayal of women in media, transform social commentary around gender based issues and contribute to gender equality and women empowerment in Nigeria.

The participants were trained on what reporting gender entails, examining gender sensitive issues, ethical reporting, curbing fake news and so on.

Journalists were also given opportunity to discuss challenges that they encounter during reporting gender-related stories and solutions were proffered by the facilitators.

Speaking on gender reporting, Aisha Salaudeen said there should be a conscious and deliberate effort made to ensure inclusion of women in all spheres of the news room and reports.

She urged the people in the system to always come up with a balanced report, adding that stereotyping of women should stop.