FAAN Holds National Aviation Conference

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has concluded plan to organise a national aviation conference to chart ways for the development of the sector.

The conference is slated for April 1st to 4th, 2020, in Abuja.

The conference, with the theme, ‘Advancing the Frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure and Profitable Air Transport,’ aims at providing a veritable platform for brainstorming and knowledge sharing and ideas on contemporary developments in the global aviation industry.

According to FAAN’s spokesperson, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, the conference would bring together captains of industries, top government functionaries, seasoned aviation experts and key stakeholders like the Minister of Aviation – Senator Hadi Sirika, state governors and chief executives of aviation agencies.

Some of the speakers lined up for the event are Ms .Yewande Sadiku, Otunba Segun Runsewe, Nick Fadugba, Capt. Roland Iyayi, Dr. Anne Eyinnaya-Egbadon, Peter Onyeri, among others.

The conference would also feature an investment forum, which would focus on attracting local and international investors in order to apprise them with the investment opportunities in the Nigerian aviation industry.

Some of the topics that would be treated by aviation experts at the conference include; implementing Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM): Prospects and Challenges, Collaborative Service Delivery in Nigeria Air Transport Industry: The way forward, Aviation and National Security: Emerging Trends, Addressing Nigeria’s Unviable Airport Syndrome, Nigerian Airports: Gateway to Developing and Managing Tourist Destinations in Nigeria, among others.

Other attractions at the conference include a career fair, that is aimed at arousing the interest of children at choosing and developing careers in aviation, essay competition exclusive to officers ofaviation parastatals, and others.