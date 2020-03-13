Emirates Introduces Waiver Policy

Emirates has announced that it is providing customers more flexibility, choice and value through its newly introduced waiver policy for all booked tickets issued from March 7 to 31, 2020.

This is to allow customers across its network the choice of changing their travel dates without change and reissuance fees.

The move provides Emirates’ customers with peace of mind should they decide to change their travel plans due to the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Customers can change their booking to any date for travel within an 11 months date range in the same booking class without change penalties. Difference in fare, if applicable applies. The policy covers all existing destinations across the Emirates network.

Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline, Adnan Kazim, said, “We want our customers to feel fully supported, comfortable and confident when making travel plans, while offering them the best fares, without incurring change fees should they decide to delay or adjust dates.

“The situation remains dynamic and we will continue to look at ways to provide flexibility, convenience and peace of mind for our customers.”

Emirates Skywards would also be providing more flexibility to its members who have been impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus through imposed travel restrictions and flight reductions. Skywards Platinum, Gold and Silver members can maintain their current status by fulfilling 80 per cent of their tier travel requirements ‪between 31 March and 30 June 2020. In addition, Skywards members booked to travel ‪between 1 March and 30 June 2020 will be able to benefit from an additional 20 per cent bonus Tier Miles.

For additional peace of mind, Emirates is also taking its aircraft cleaning process to the next level through additional precautionary measures of implementing enhanced disinfecting procedures after flights from destinations most affected by COVID-19.‬‬