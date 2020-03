Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El Rufai, Friday visited the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, in Awe, Nasarawa State, where he was moved to after his dethronement.

A photograph of the visit showed El Rufai and Sanusi exchanging pleasantries.

El Rufai had shortly after Sanusi was deposed by the Kano State government appointed him into the board of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency and as chancellor of the state-owned university.