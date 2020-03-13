Afrobeats Maverick, Don Coleone Revels in Latest Single ‘Pepper Everywhere’

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Afrobeats maverick, Ugoh Onyeocha, known by his stage name, Don Coleone, has urged upcoming musicians in Nigeria to be focused and determined to get to the top of their careers.

“Whatever you are doing, just remain consistent and never quit because winners don’t quit and quitters don’t win. Consistency and a positive mindset are key,” Don Coleone said.

The accountant and the founder of Don Coleone Cribx Records, who expressed his passion for entertainment, maintained that he is determined to achieve his dream.

He added that his latest single titled “Pepper Everywhere” was released in December and the video just released this January 2020.

The song Pepper Everywhere hit the top 10 in the Nigerian music industry. With the latest “Pepper Everywhere” making wave in the Nigeria music industry, Onyeocha said his plan this year is to drop at least another single with videos prior to the album release.

The Afrobeats sensation noted that he has not released an album but few singles of four.

Don Coleone was born in Imo state on April 8, 1975 and was a student of Inyishi Community Primary School Ikeduru LGA, and Amaimo High School before proceeding to study accounting and Finance at the Middlesex University UK, Dubai.

His first foray into the music industry was in 2012 when he produced “Alabai Ogbanje” and “Sym19 Today na Today”, released in 2013 with visuals short in South Africa. He noted that his inspirations are P Didd, Birdman and Marlon Brando.

Based in the United Arab Emirates, Onyeocha having been featured in some songs, has also currently released few afro beat singles titled ‘Runaway and Pepper Everywhere’ with visuals on YouTube.