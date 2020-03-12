Uzodinma Sends List of 22 Commissioner-nominees to State Assembly

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has transmitted 22 commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Two months after the Supreme Court declared him governor, Uzodinma finally decided to shortlist names of his supporters for onward confirmation by the state assembly. The list included five women and 17 men. They are Dr. Mrs. Osunkwo, Iyke Njoku, Prof. V. E. O Ikegwuoha, Francis Dibiagwu, Doris Akubuo, Dan Oguh, Noble Atulegwu, C C Osuala, Lambert Orisakwe, Obiageri Ajoku, and Nkechi Ugwu.

Others are Simeon Ibegbulem, Kingsley Ononuju, Declan Emelumba, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Rex Anunobi, Raph Nwosu, Fabian Ihekwueme, Tony Umezuruike, Iyke Umeh, Mathias Emejuonu and Love Ineh.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, had set up an ad-hoc committee for screening of the commissioner-nominees.

The committee is to be headed by Hon. Obinna Okwara; other members are Hons. Kennedy Ibeh, Frank Ugboma,

Eddy Obinna, and Uju Onwudiwe.