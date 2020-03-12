Sokoto Seeks Deeper Ties with Qatar

The Sokoto State Governor, Mr. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has declared the intention to forge a partnership with the State of Qatar for the socio-economic development of Sokoto State.

Tambuwal made this known yesterday in Abuja when he held a meeting with the Qatari envoy to Nigeria, Mr. Abdulaziz Ibn Mubarak al-Muhannadi.

He hoped that the Qatar government would be a partner for the state’s rapid development.

He also requested the Qatar embassy to arrange a “meeting with the government of Qatar at Doha to discuss further on ‘Education for all Initiatives.”

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, said the government of Sokoto State would like to parley with the Qatar Foundation and Qatar Charity in order to attract their contributions to the development of the Sokoto State, while furthering discussions on education, agriculture and infrastructural development in the state.

Tambuwal commended the Qatar Charity for the construction of a multimillion naira center, 35 mosques, 30 boreholes and the enrollment of over 700 orphans.

He said Sokoto State intended “to reposition the ‘Almajiri’ system of begging to a robust Islamic boarding school (Pondok) as practiced in many parts of the world with success.”

In his response, the Qatari envoy to Nigeria appreciated the governor’s visit and assured him that his country would do more in Sokoto State, especially on the welfare of the poor during the coming Ramadan period.

He promised to arrange for the governor and his entourage to visit Doha before or after Ramadan to meet with the government of Qatar and the leadership of the Charity as a way of strengthening the relationship between Sokoto State and Qatar.

The Ambassador also pledged to encourage Qatari investors to visit Sokoto in the future.