PDP Govs are Pillars of Nigeria, Says Secondus

Wike: Opposition party only hope for Nigeria

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has declared that governors elected on the platform of his party are the pillars of the country, “as they are the only leaders executing key projects in the country.”

He stated this just as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, stated that PDP remains the only hope for the sustenance of development in the country .

They spoke at the Government House in Port Harcourt during a condolence visit by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to Wike over the passage of his uncle, late Chief Charles Wike, and the chaplain of the Government House, Venerable Sunday Opara.

The party national chairman noted that without the outstanding performance of PDP governors, there would not be Nigeria.

According to Secondus, “PDP governors are the pillars of our party. They are also the pillars of Nigeria. Without the performance of the PDP governors, there would be no country like Nigeria.

“In the past few weeks, the country has been on a free fall, but the PDP governors continue to perform.” He said Wike has turned Rivers State into a huge construction site, delivering on his campaign promises to the people.

“Rivers State has been turned into a construction site. We pray God to give you the strength to continue to work for the Rivers people,” he said.

Secondus said the state governor has been a strong source of support and inspiration to the NWC of the party.

He prayed God to continue to strengthen and embolden Wike to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to his people and state.

The PDP leader said the leadership of the party was in state to share the moment of grief with the governor.

“We are here to share your pain with you. Our prayer to God is that you are not distracted. We believe that only God can comfort you and your family,” he said.

In his response, Wike assured the NWC that he would continue to support the PDP to grow stronger.

He said the PDP represents the only hope for all Nigerians.

The governor stated: “For us, PDP is the only hope. We have no other place to go. This is the only hope for all Nigerians.”