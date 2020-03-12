NYSC Takes Proactive Steps against Coronavirus, Lassa Fever in Niger

By Laleye Dipo

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Niger State has taken proactive steps to protect corps members against coronavirus and Lassa fever diseases.

The state Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs

Funmilayo Ajayi, who disclosed this in Minna on Thursday, said among the steps taken are the acquisition of infrared thermometers for the testing of corps members and hand sanitisers.

Ajayi added that the NYSC secretariat will also print and distribute sensitization leaflets on Lassa fever and coronavirus diseases to the corps members.

Speaking at the swearing-in of the batch A stream 1 orientation programme for the corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Paiko, Ajayi said 1,774 corps members, made up of 907 females and 867 males, have so far been registered for the programme.

She said since the camp opened, the corps members have displayed a high degree of discipline and good moral behaviour.

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, in an address, urged the corps members posted to the state to be involved in the Skills Acquisition Entrepreneurship’s Development Programme because “there will be no automatic employment for them after the service year”.

Bello, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, told the corps members that: “It is better to take advantage of the skills and learn a vocation so that you can have something to fall back on after the programme.

“Make yourselves conversant with as many entrepreneurial skills as possible, because there maybe no automatic jobs for you after the service year.”

The Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of NYSC Board, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, in an address, assured the corps members that the state government will continue to do all within its power to improve the facilities in the camp towards ensuring that the corps members have conducive and safe environment.