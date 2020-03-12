India Suspends Tourist Visas over Coronavirus

The Indian government has announced the suspension of all tourist visas into the country as part of measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The move comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) Thursday declared the outbreak a pandemic, with countries worldwide already scrambling to contain the spread of the disease.

A statement released by the India Ministry of Health on Twitter Thursday said: “All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, United Nations-international organisations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

“Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and they may contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through e-FRRO module for extension/conversion of their visa or grant of any consular service, if they choose to do so. A notification to this effect is being issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI).”

The statement also said all incoming travellers will be quarantined for 14 days before being integrated into the country.

Coronavirus cases have doubled to 73 in India.