Don’t Allow ASUU Strike to Linger, TUC Tells FG

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has urged the federal government to act immediately to resolve the dispute with the university lecturers to avoid another long disruption in the academic activities in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

TUC’s concern came just as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has insisted that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) did not notify the Ministry of Labour before embarking on the two-week warning strike last Tuesday.

Ngige, who spoke when the TUC leadership paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Thursday, cautioned the lecturers that they may risk losing salary for the two weeks of the warning strike for embarking on an illegal exercise.

The TUC President, Quadiri Olaleye, who led members of the union’s national executive committee to a meeting with Ngige, said they came to express concern on various issues affecting workers and Nigerians.

He said that the union is worried about the current state of the economy, particularly with the recent plunge in the international oil price.

He advised that the federal government should do everything necessary to resolve the dispute with ASUU so as not to allow it to degenerate and further create more crisis in the country.

ASUU and the federal government team will Thursday commence deliberation on their dispute.

Details later…