Anambra Police Begin Recruitment of Constables for Community Policing

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Police Command has begun the recruitment of Special Constables for the community policing project earlier approved by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Abubakar.

In a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, the command said the exercise which started on March 9, would last for two weeks from the date of commencement.

It invited interested candidates to report at the nearest police divisional headquarters in their areas of jurisdiction within the state to undergo the required process.

The statement by Haruna stated that: “Interested candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 49; a resident of the locality where the exercise is scheduled to hold, and must be physically fit and willing to serve his or her fatherland.

“Other requirements include possession of sound mind and without any criminal record.

“Candidates for the exercise are also expected to obtain the engagement forms at the venues of the exercise, and are required to conduct themselves in a proper manner throughout the period of the exercise which would take place daily by 8 o’clock in the morning.”

THISDAY gathered that about 50 youths, consisting of males and females, will be employed from each of the 179 communities of the state for the project.