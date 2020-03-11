MTN Replaces ‘Virtual Top-Up’ with ‘Topit’

Nosa Alekhuogie

MTN Nigeria has launched a new data and airtime distribution service called MTN Topit.

This replaces the MTN Virtual Top-Up.

The solution, which was unveiled in Lagos recently, was aimed at providing an efficient means of recharge for data and airtime distribution across diverse forms of electronic recharge.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adekunle Adebiyi said, “We have launched this platform as part of our continuous drive to make customers’ lives easier, brighter and better.

“We believe in a modern connected world, one in which our customers can get solutions at the snap of their fingers. This is what Topit delivers. We are excited at the amazing opportunities this platform offers our customers, retailers and trade partners.

“MTN Topit provides the convenience of recharging your line without the need for papers, dialing long codes, or even having your mobile phone present. All you need is your mobile phone number and you can simply recharge any amount at any time and from any location.”

Speaking further, the General Manager, Business Development, Sales and Distribution, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Valentine Izuchukwu, explained that the need for Topit became essential to give customers as much convenience as possible, while they make recharge either for airtime or data.

According to Izuchukwu: “MTN Topit actually replaces the existing service MTN Virtual Top-Up (VTU). It now rides on a new and improved platform, providing additional flexibility, reliability and speed.

“We are giving Nigerians an opportunity to recharge whatever value they choose to from one naira and up to three million naira.

“It is a service that allows you to buy airtime and data directly to your mobile phone without the need for pins or vouchers. It is a digital mode of recharge providing fast, flexible and secure means to Mycustomer.”

He added: “With improved user experience, it mitigates against any perceived price distortions and eliminates the irregularities associated with recharge PINs/Vouchers/Cards. It is also beneficial to retailers, trade partners and potential new partners as it provides ease of entry to start a recharge business, while saving costs of warehousing and inventory management.”

Izuchukw further said: “Registering to sell airtime on MTN Topit is simply by dialing ‘ *456# ’ from any registered MTN SIM, select a 4 digit pin and you’re done; or download the MTN EVD application from the Google Playstore, register with your MTN SIM and you’re fully setup.

The electronic recharge forms include Phone-to-Phone, POS, Bank’s ATM, MTN’s website and MyMTN App.