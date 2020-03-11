Man Utd’s Europa First Game to be Played without Fans

The first leg of Manchester United’s Europa League last-16 tie at LASK will be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus concerns.

LASK made the decision following advice from the Austrian government.

United sold their allocation of just under 900 tickets but the game is one of several European club competition fixtures that will have no spectators.

Wolves’ Europa League last-16 first-leg match at Olympiakos on Thursday will also be played in a near-empty stadium.

The BBC understands Wolves have asked for the game to be postponed and their manager Nuno Espirito Santo has said: “If we have to go we will. But we don’t agree – we’re not happy to go.”

Sporting events in Europe have been affected as a result of the spread of the virus, with games being played without fans or, such as two of the three final-weekend Six Nations rugby matches,postponed.