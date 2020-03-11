Kwara Assembly Officially Reverts Olusola Saraki Varsity to KWASU

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State House of Assembly has finally passed into law the Kwara State University (KWASU) (Amendment) bill, 2020, which reverted the name of the university from Abubakar Sola Saraki University to Kwara State University with immediate effect.

Other amendment bills passed into law by the lawmakers include Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which abrogated office of the Permanent Secretary and replaced it with that of Secretary as head of administration, while the Chairman becomes the Chief Executive and accounting officer of the commission; and the Kwara State Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that abrogated the office of the office of the Permanent Secretary and replaced it with the Secretary of the Board as the admnistrative head and made the Chairman the accounting officer, among others.

The house said the passage of the four amendment bills into law was to drive best practices in the education sector and local government administration in the state.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu however directed the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Kperogi to send clean copies of the bills to the Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq for his assent.