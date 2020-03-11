House Investigates Clean-up of Oil Spills

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate oil spill clean-ups and remediation in the oil producing states in the last five years.

The committee is also to investigate the activities of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) in the joint investigative visits and the extent of compliance with the EGASPIN and report back within eight weeks for further legislative action.

This resolution followed adoption of a motion on, “Need to Investigate the Clean-Up of Oil Spills and Remediation in the Oil Producing Areas of Nigeria in the last Five years” sponsored by Hon. Abubakar Fulata

Fulata while moving the motion said the House is aware that life expectancy in the country stands at 55 years whereas in the Niger-Delta it is 10 years lower due to pollution.

He expressed concerns over the sufferings in the Niger-Delta region as a result of the over 50 years of oil spill and subsequent pollution of the fresh water system, degradation of water quality, and lowering of food web productivity.