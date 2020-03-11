Ecobank Celebrates Women

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to gender parity among its staff. In a message to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2020, Akinwuntan said this year’s edition with the theme: #EachforEqual underscored the compelling need of gender equality and sustainable efforts of women empowerment at workplace, which he said Ecobank was committed.

He said: “For us in Ecobank, this event allows us to reflect on the achievements of female Ecobankers and other great achievers in our space and society. Ecobank is proud to support change makers of all ages in the global movement to advance gender equality and empower women. We always remind ourselves of our corporate pledge to ensure parity. Ecobank women have distinguished themselves and continue to make impact in the various roles in the bank. We use this opportinty of the IWD to celebrate these great Ecobankers.”

He enjoined women generally to continue to sustain the gains of the recently launched Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs Initiative, which was designed to provide women with necessary support to help them excel in their various endeavours, promote and grow their businesses and generally position them for greater participation and validation, and also contribute in their various environment including business, stressing that their future is bright.