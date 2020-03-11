Ahmed: We Need to Adjust to Life Without Oil

By James Emejo

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed Wednesday said Nigerians must start to consider living a life without oil, following the recent crash in global oil price occasioned by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at the Going for Growth conference, which is a consultative roundtable with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, she said the current economic challenges came as a surprise.

Ahmed however cautioned against any act of panic and speculation adding that the federal government is working to strengthen macroeconomic fundamentals to weather the storm.

Details later….