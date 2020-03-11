Ahmed: We Need to Adjust to Life Without Oil

9
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed

By James Emejo

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed Wednesday said Nigerians must start to consider living a life without oil, following the recent crash in global oil price occasioned by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at the Going for Growth conference, which is a consultative roundtable with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, she said the current economic challenges came as a surprise.

Ahmed however cautioned against any act of panic and speculation adding that the federal government is working to strengthen macroeconomic fundamentals to weather the storm.

Details later….