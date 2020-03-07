‘2Weeks In Lagos,’ Fused with Ghanaian Flavor, Debuts March 27

By Tosin Clegg

Award winning Director, Kathryn Fasegha, fuses Ghanaian flavor in her forthcoming original Lagos love story movie project titled, “2Weeks In Lagos” to be released in cinemas on March 27, 2020. The movie, which captures the excitement and vibrancy of everyday life in Lagos and reflects the complexity of life in Lagos, a dynamic city where anything is possible in two weeks, also fuses in some Ghanaian flavor into as Ghollywood superstar, Mawuli Gavor leads the pack of Nollywood superstars such as Toyin Abraham, Beverly Naya, Joke Silva, Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko, Yaw, Tina Mba, Patrick Nnamani, Efe Irele, Uto Usman and a host of others.

“2 Weeks in Lagos” is a captivating, turbulent and thrilling journey into the Love affair of Ejikeme (Mawuli Gavor) and Lola (Beverly Naya). Their lives collide when Ejikeme an investment banker comes home from the United States to invest in Nigerian businesses. It is love at first sight for them and as they embark on a journey of discovering this new love, they have to contend with the political ambitions of Ejikeme’s mother who is planning a marriage between him and the only daughter of Otunba Ayodeji, a political juggernaut who is considering Ejikeme’s father as his running mate for the Nigerian Presidency. His mother’s actions create a rift between Ejikeme and Lola that puts their families on a deadly collision course.

The movie was first screened at Cannes Festival which happens to be the biggest film festival in the world on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Cannes France and will be released in all cinemas in Nigeria on March 27.

Speaking on the movie, the Director, Fasegha expressed joy for the privilege to have her movie showcase at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

“I am very excited to be at the Cannes Film Festival. For me, it’s not just about directing a movie, it is also exciting to see my movie placed at one of the biggest film platforms in the world” she said. “The Cannes film festival is one where movies from different parts of the world are showcased to promote film making, and I am grateful to everyone who contributed to bringing this movie to life, from the cast to the crew and everyone indeed,” she added.