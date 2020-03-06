Turkish, NAHCO Renew Agreement

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (nahco aviance) and Turkish Airline have renewed their contract. The contract renewal, which was signed recently would see the ground handler handle all Turkish passenger and cargo flights and other ramp activities in all Turkish locations in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt.

The renewal comes only a few weeks after the Company won the contract to handle Cabo Verde Airlines, the national airline of Cape Verde.

Speaking on the development, the Group Executive Director Commercial and Business Development, nahco aviance, Mr. Saheed Lasisi, said the decision of the partners to extend the agreement between them was a demonstration of the trust and confidence the parties have in each other.

Lasisi said, “The fundamental of any relationship is trust. We have been in this relationship with Turkish for decades. Over this time, we have come to trust each other and to look out for what is in the best interest of one another.

“We are proud to be chosen consistently over others because of our excellent service delivery and unparalleled customer experience.”

The Executive Director assured that in the long run nahco aviance would only have itself to compete with because of the superior it had set for the industry. Nahco aviance has grown into a multi – billion Naira company with diversified investments in energy, logistics and development of a free trade zone. This has led to the establishment of Nahco Free Zone (NFZ), Mainland Cargo Options Limited (MCO) and Nahco Energy Power and Infrastructure (EPI).