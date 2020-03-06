FG Pledges Improved Seedlings

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, has said the federal government will continue to ensure a virile national seed system in the country.

This, he said would ensure enhanced agricultural productivity, food security, job creation and economic growth in Nigeria.

Nanono, disclosed this in Kaduna, during the National Seed Retreat, organised by the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC).

According to a statement, he said the ministry would continue to provide a conducive policy environment that ensures the sustenance of a virile National Seeds System and to enable a credible, dynamic, competitive and relevant industry which provides healthy and high-quality planting materials for Nigerian farmers and for export irrespective of their location.

He explained that the principles of the Agriculture Promotion Policy (APP) was to provide an enabling environment for stakeholder at the federal and state level to play their roles.

“We are all challenged today to identify, discuss determine the type of interventions needed; technological, regulatory and others to make quality seeds available to farmers through sustainable systems and construct roadmap, with specific recommendations, to guide a sound and sustainable dissemination strategy for improved crops to resource poor farmers in Nigeria in particular and West in general,” he added.

On their part, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and, the Chairman, House Committee on Agric. Production and Services, Hon. Danduste Muntari, assured that the bills before both chambers of the National Assembly would soon be passed into laws.

The Director-General, National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Dr. Philip Ojo, called for the quick passage of the PVP law to complement the existing Seed Act.

He stressed the need for strong legal protection for seed and plant products and its enforcement so as to deter those who engage in illegal seed practices

“NASC has commenced effort towards the introduction of Legislation for the Protection of New Varieties of Plant (PVP) in Nigeria as well as firming up on its membership of international organizations like the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), International Seed Federation (ISF) International Seed Testing Association (ISTA).”