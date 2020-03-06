Banwo & Ighodalo Battle BA Law LLP/Probitas Partners to Consolidate

BOA LAWYERS’ LEAGUE

The Match-day 3 of the 2020 Bankole Olumide Aluko (BOA) Lawyers’ Football Tournament will hold this Sunday at the Astroturf 2000 facility in Ikoyi with the clash between Banwo & Ighodalo and BA Law LLP/Probitas Partners the star match of the weekend.

BA Law LLP/Probitas Partners last weekend snatched maximum points from defending champions Falana & Falana through Dipo Rufai’s lone goal of the clash to stay on top of Group A on six points.

Banwo & Ighodalo on the other hand also defeated OANDO/AXXELA 2-0 to climb to the second spot on four points.

Another mouth-watering game is the fixture between Group D leaders OAKE Legal and SPA Ajibade/NICCOM LLP.

It is also the clash between Group leaders on six points and runners up on three points.

OAKE Legal were ruthless in handing out a 4-0 bashing to Olaniwun Ajayi last weekend while SPA Ajibade/NICCOM LLP lost 1-2 to AELEX.

Another former champions, Lagos State Ministry of Justice (LSMJ) will attempt to consolidate on the 3-0 victory they enjoyed against Aluko Oyebode last weekend when they take on Punuka Attorney in the last fixture of the day.

Another fixture involves Olaniwun Ajayi and ADVOCAAT while George Etomi/FRA Williams take on DOA Law/Bloomfield.

20 teams are participating in the 2020 edition of the tournament with six mergers.

The teams are divided into four groups while eight matches are to be played every Sunday over a six-week period in this 18th edition of the tournament held in memory of the late notable lawyer, Mr. Bankole Olumide Aluko.

He was a founding partner in the Law firm of Aluko & Oyebode (“A & O”).

He passed on 18 years ago and ever since, his colleagues and associates have celebrated his life and time.

He was reputed as a fine gentleman and obsessively passionate about his football.

Aluko & Oyebode, a law firm he partly founded instituted the tournament in his memory as a platform to promote team spirit and camaraderie amongst legal professionals in Nigeria.