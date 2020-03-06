Akintoye Commends South-west Lawmakers on Amotekun

Yoruba leader and worldwide President of the Yoruba World Congress, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has commended the state Houses of Assembly of the South-west states for their dutiful and expeditious passage of the law establishing Amotekun.

In a statement issued at the Yoruba World Congress Headquarters in Lagos, the Yoruba leader announced that he is “delighted to congratulate the Houses of Assembly of our Yoruba states, on behalf Yoruba people at home and in the Diaspora, for the steadfastness and swiftness with which the legislators have passed the Amotekun Bill”.

The statement noted that the legislators have shown that they understand the great importance of the sanctity of life and security of lives and properties to Yoruba People. Akintoye added that it was a joy to share moments of the public hearings with Yoruba people from across the world.

“The Public Hearings confirmed to all our Yoruba kith and kin, and to all the world, that we Yoruba are a respectably organised and very democratic nation,” he said.

Akintoye commented on the peculiar clause in the Lagos State law which provides that “the recruitment into Amotekun – — shall be open to an indigene of the communities where they seek to serve, or to residents who have spent not less than 20 years in the community and understand the native language”.

Akintoye argued that this peculiarity is nothing to be worried about, adding that he is confident that the Lagos state legislators, like all their counterparts across Yoruba states, understand the importance of Amotekun to Yoruba people.

According to him, this peculiar clause in the Lagos State law is obviously meant by its authors to open the door to the easy recruitment of millions of Yoruba people who are not indigenes of Lagos State but who have long resided in Lagos State and who desire to serve Amotekun in any part of Lagos State.

He expressed confidence that all the stakeholders will all know fully well that Amotekun is an exclusive response of the Yoruba people to insecurity in Yorubaland, adding that the insecurity is being mostly imported from some other regions of Nigeria into the Yoruba homeland.

“I am sure that everybody is fully aware that Yoruba people insist on their exclusive right and duty to defend their endangered homeland, and that they will find it very difficult to tolerate the recruitment of non-Yoruba persons for the service of Amotekun,” he added.