Protest in Kano over Alleged Blasphemous Song

Hundreds of aggrieved youths stormed Kano Hisbah office Wednesday to protest alleged blasphemy song of portraying the Holy Prophet Muhammad in bad light.

The protesters displayed various placards, alleging that the state government and the security agents in the state were reluctant to handle the alleged case, which informed their action.

Convener of the protest, Mr. Idris Ibrahim (known as Baba Idris), said they came to notify the government to do the needful otherwise they take the law into their hand.

He, however, disclosed that similar incidents occurred in the state but the issue died without any action from the state’s authorities. He said they will not allow the latest incident to go unpunished.

One Yahaya Sharif-Aminu allegedly composed a song containing derogatory verses attributed to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which prompted violence against the members of the musician who fled the area.

But the family house of the singer located at Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government was set ablaze by irate youths who invaded the area in protest against the blasphemy’s song.

The singer is said to be a follower of Tijjaniya sect and Faidha group who are known for their preference of Ibrahim Nyass (a famous Senegalese Islamic Scholar) over Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

While addressing the protesters, the Kano Hisbah Commander, Harun Ibn-Sina, said officials in the state are on top of the situation, adding that the parents of the musician have been arrested and are currently under police custody.

Also addressing the protesters was the representative of the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Habu Sani, who told the protesters that the police are making efforts to arrest the fleeing singer.

The representative of the police chief urged the protesters to be law-abiding citizens by allowing the security agents to do the needful.

He assured the gathering that the musician would not go unpunished.