Promote National Unity, Tambuwal Urges NYSC Members

By Onuminya Innocent

The Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has enjoined the outgoing members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to be in the vanguard of promoting national unity in line with the fundamental objectives of the scheme.

Tambuwal stated this Thursday at Ginginya memorial stadium during the passing out parade of Batch A, 2019 corps members.

He further counselled the corps members to uphold the good morals imbibed during their service year, saying that the state acknowledged their contributions to the development of the state.

According to the governor, they should inculcate discipline and desist from any act that is inimical to their success, stressing that his administration has placed high premium on the welfare of corps members posted to the state.

On her part, the chairperson NYSC in the state, Hajia Luba Usman, thanked the governor for his continuous support to the scheme.

Hajia Usman explained that two corps members received the Sultan’s prestigious award, three others received the state award, while two others received commendation letters for their outstanding performance during their service year.

Earlier, the state coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Philip Enatonme Enaburue, said 22 corps members of 2019 Batch A are to repeat their service for abscondment and violating the rules of the scheme.

Enaburue stated that NYSC in the state issued a total of 1,760 discharged certificates to the corps members who successfully completed their service in the state.

However, he lamented that the NYSC lost one corps member during the service year.

The coordinator congratulated the outgoing corps members for their meritorious service to the nation and urged them to be good ambassadors of the country wherever they might find themselves.

He further disclosed that the skill acquisition and vocational training they acquired during their orientation were enough to make them excel in the labour market.

“Try to be good ambassadors to this country and your family, ensure that you associate with people of good characters and don’t join a bad company.

“All the vocational training you were exposed to during your orientation are enough to make you excel without wandering in the labour market that is already saturated,” he said.