Chioma Ajunwa Shines in Football Event of Police Games in Awka

*Nursing mother wins 5000m silver

The 1996 Atlanta Olympics Games long jump gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa, is the cynosore of all eyes in the football event of the ongoing 12th Police Games taking place in Awka. Anambra State.

Representing Zone 2 made up of Lagos and Ogun states, Ajunwa, who won an olympic gold medal for Nigeria in Long Jump in Atlanta, USA and was also at the World Cup in the colours of Falcons in 1991, is playing in the football event at the Police Games.

Earlier, Ajunwa scored a goal for Zone 2 in their opening game but the crowd that trooped out to the Otuocha Stadium to see her on Tuesday went home disappointed as she took ill and was advised by the medics to rest for the day. She was however at the venue and watched her Zone 2 side beat the Police Headquarters 1-0 in a keenly contested group encounter.

Ajunwa is also expected to return to action with Zone 2 in another group encounter.

In the male football semifinals decided earlier on Tuesday, Federal Headquarters defeated Zone 7 2-0 while Zone 9 defeated Zone 6 1-0.

Meanwhile, a nursing mother Mary Joseph was the toast of fans at the Rojenny Stadium, Oba, venue of the athletics events when she braced all odds to claim a silver medal.

Joseph, who entered the tracks cuddling her baby, a two-month old infant, finished with a time of 22mins 58 seconds behind Mamman Helen who won the gold medal at a time of 20.32 seconds.