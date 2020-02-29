Police Arrest Two Suspected Ritualists in Ondo

By James Sowole

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two men suspected to be ritualists at Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The arrested men are Idris Sule, 50, who was said to be farmer and another man simply identified as Alhassan, who was said to be an Alfa.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, who disclosed the arrest of duo, said police recovered from the suspects, a human skull and two arms badly roasted.

Joseph, however, debunked stories trending on the Social media that the PPRO said investigation has commenced on the incident adding that details would be given later.

Joseph debunked the stories trending on Social media that a man of God was caught with 17 fingers, human skull and some parts of human being in Akure and also that operatives of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Ondo have arrested and attacked another footballer at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area.

The PPRO, who described the stories as imagination of authors that wanted to hoodwink the reading public.

He said no such incidents happened at Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital and at Ore in the state.

The PPRO advised people to always crosscheck their facts before publications.