Firm Targets New Market in Latest Move

In a move to consolidate its leadership position in the market, investment firm, Zedcrest Capital Limited, has unveiled a wholly owned subsidiary and new Investment/Asset Management firm, Zedcrest Investment Managers, (Zimvest).

Zimvest is positioned to see to digital democratising of investments in Africa.

In line with this mandate, the firm’s scope will be centred around launching a digital private wealth and investment management, as well as helping clients grow wealth by beating inflation and currency risks through multicurrency investments.

Speaking on this development, Founder and Group CEO of the Zedcrest Group, Adedayo Amzat, stated that Zimvest will leverage renowned expertise of the Zedcrest group in the global financial markets to deliver world class service.

“This is evidenced by the leadership position of its global markets business, Zedcap Partners which bagged the 2019 best brokerage service award of FMDQ OTC. The Group also has a wide distribution experience garnered from setting up another subsidiary, Zedvance, a top-three consumer lender in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Chairman of Zedcrest Group, Adebisi Sanda disclosed that the new initiative aligned with the group’s plan to dominate the financial sphere.

“This is demonstrated in our four pillars of global markets, investment management, lending and payments. Despite some growth in the last decade, capital formation in Nigeria is still relatively low, compared to our frontier/emerging market peers. The total AUM of the contributory pension scheme at N10 trillion is just under 10% of GDP compared to South Africa at 63% of GDP. The non-pension AUM at about N1.2 trillion is very low and represents a clear growth opportunity, one which we are going after.”

A director in the firm, Stella Duru, also commended CBN’s guideline to elongate future yield curve from 12 months to five years.

“We believe that this will encourage foreign direct investment in critical sectors of the real economy and significantly give Nigeria a growth lifeline.

“The Nigerian rising narrative is about to be rekindled and we believe this is the best time for us to be setting up. We have a clear opportunity to bring alternative investments products to the market, and reduce the focus on government securities. We would be creating products for underlying investments in infrastructure and agricultural value chain,” she said.