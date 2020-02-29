Anambra Wears New Look as 2020 Police Games Begins

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Anambra State is wearing a new look as the 12th Bienial Police Games begins on Saturday, with Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

There are over seven centres around the state where the events will hold, and all is set as lots of beautification across the state.

Our correspondent who moved round the state reports that from Ekwueme Square, the proposed venue of the opening ceremony of the game was all prepped up with colours of the Anambra State and that of the Nigeria Police used to decorate the centre.

According to Force spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba, over 5,000 sportsmen and women from across the country, including from various police zones.

Mba said, “This event is a big deal for us. The VP has communicated his intention to be in Anambra for the Force games, and we hope that he will be in the state to flag it off.”

“The games would be held in several centres in the state to give the people a feel of it. The games will hold at Ekwueme Square, Awka, NYSC Orientation Camp, Umuawulu, Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu and Rojenny Sports Centre, Oba, and other places.”

The Force spokesperson said Anambra State was chosen for the games because of the security and safety that exist in the state.

He commended the state governor, Willie Obiano for his good works on security.

Already, it is expected that the state will make lots of economic gains from the event which would last for 10 days.

The Secretary to the state government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu said, “The over 5,000 sportsmen will be coming into the state with their money. They will sleep in our hotels, eat our food, drink beer here and money will exchange hands. You can imagine the effect this will have on our economy?”