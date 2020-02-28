To Be Safe from Coronavirus, Shave Your Beard, CDC Tells Men

The United States Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has warned that facial hair can interfere with face masks recommended for use against Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

The CDC has come up with an infographic, which displays assorted styles of beards, and showing the ones that are compatible with masks and respirators.

Health officials said some types of facial hair can keep the exhalation valve from working properly.

Styles such as side whiskers, handlebar mustaches, and several others are okay, but styles such as mutton chops and full beards are not recommended.

Things like goatees and villain mustache are okay, with caution.

The main idea is that the hair should not cross the respirator sealing surface.