DopeMan Twizzy Drops New Single

By Ugo Aliogo

Music sensation, Tobechukwu Ukairo known as DopeMan Twizzy has dropped his new single titled, ‘SOLO’. The song which was released yesterday is an afrobeat song that talks about the need for a balance between selfishly chasing one’s passion and maintaining healthy social relationships.

“The song speaks about the balance of ambition and love”, DopeMan Twizzy noted. The new single is available on all social media platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, Audiomack and others.

According to him, “SOLO’ lyrics explains in whatever you are passionate about, there is that desire to put in extra effort to do it very well in order to stand out. But in bringing excellence and creativity in your craft, you might suffer separation from others because of the high level of focus.”

He further explains that, “also, it might interfere in your personal relationships because you are so focused. SOLO therefore is talking about recognising the need for balance and focus in relationship and life pursuit.”