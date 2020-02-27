PDP Govs Discuss Party Cohesion, Name Ikpeazu Deputy Chair, Welcome Diri

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The People’s Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) Wednesday held its first meeting under the leadership of Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The meeting, which lasted for about three hours, was held at Shehu Shagari House, the Sokoto state governor’s lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

Soeaking at the end of the meeting, Gov. Tambuwal told journalists that the forum discussed matters of its national spread and development, how it would be strengthened to meet future political challenges and myriads of issues affecting the nation.

Also, a communique issued by the forum and signed by Gov. Tambuwal, while congratulating the party “over the recent Supreme Court verdict”, that brought Senator Diri Duoye and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhruojakpo, to power, the forum applauded the apex court’s Wednesday affirmation of the November 2019 Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Elections.

While ushering Senator Duoye into the meeting and the Forum, the body, noted the communique, “expressed joy that the Supreme Court was not misled to change its earlier judgement.”

The party expressed hope that justice will be done in the case of the Imo State Governorship election by returning the rightful winner of the election, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State to office.

“We request the Supreme Court to also in the spirit of fairplay, reverse its decision in the Imo State Governorship as a result of the extra-ordinary circumstances that attended the decision,” the communique noted.

The forum, added Gov. Tambuwal, also approved the appointment of Gov. Victor Ikpeazu of Abia state as the Deputy Chairman.

In attendance were the Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and governors of Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Delta and Taraba.

The governor of Zamfara was represented by his Deputy, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad.

Other stakeholders at the meeting were some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).