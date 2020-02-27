Nigerian Musician to Showcase Music Career In Europe

Ododo Oghenereke is a Nigerian musician popularly known as Reklyn, since his music debut, which has been widely accepted by Afrobeat music listeners, his songs have been dominating major playlists and he is poised to be amongst the next musical sensations in the industry. He spoke with our correspondent on the growth of Afrobeat.

According to him, “When I look at how far our music is accepted internationally it makes me proud to be Nigerian and African. I believe the world is yet to hear the main sounds from Africa; what they are hearing now is just the preamble. This is a good time for us musical artistes from this part of the world and we are going to do our best to be good representatives of the culture.”

The fast rising singer also talked about his future collaboration with other artistes.

He said: “I have a few songs yet to be released and I can’t wait… it is not ideal I start mentioning names of artistes I am collaborating with but I’ll love to do that as a surprise to my fans out there, so stay tuned… major hits are coming.”