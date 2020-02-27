Kwara APC Crisis Deepens as Hoodlums Attack Chairman, Other Officials

Gov condemns alleged attack

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kwara State deepened on Tuesday as the state chairman of the party, Hon. Bashr Bolarinwa and other members of the state working committee of the party were attacked by some suspected thugs at Shao town in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

But in a swift reaction, the state government has condemned the attack on the state chairman of the party, describing the incident as disturbing.

During the attack, the party bus that convened the party state working committee were smashed by the suspected party thugs, forcing the people at the venue to run for their dear lives.

The incident according to THISDAY checks happened during the “thank-you tour” by the state party executives committee to thank the members of the party for their support during the last general election and to seek more support for the administration and to sustain the support.

This new development in the party, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the internal crisis that had rocked the party shortly after the electoral victory during the last year’s general election.

The crisis it was gathered, has caused factions within the party in the state to the extent that, it has snowballed into the festering squabbles between the governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and other top APC leaders in the state.

However, on Tuesday, some groups invaded the venue of the meeting of the “thank-you tour” of the state executive council committee at Shao town and prevented the party chairman and members of his team from holding the planned meeting and attacked the bus that conveyed them to the venue.

Confirming the development, the state vice chairman of the party, Mr. Sunday Oyebiyi, described the attack as unfortunate, saying it could lead to disintegration of the party in the state.

He called on the members of the party to remain calm and embrace peace and love in their dealings.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrasaq has condemned attack on party chairman and his entourage to Shao, and called on the police command to fish out all the perpetrators and prosecute them.

In the statement issued by the govenor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor described the attack as disturbing.

“We condemn in strongest terms possible the alleged attack on the state chairman of the APC Hon. Bashiru Omolaja Bolarinwa allegedly by some hoodlums in Moro Local Government Area. This is very disturbing. The Governor is very proud of the peaceful atmosphere in the state and seriously frowns at any action that might heat up the polity under whatever guise”.