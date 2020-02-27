GOtv Offer to End in Three Days

GOtv customers can still enjoy the “Step Up” offer to higher packages until February 29, when the campaign ends.

The Step Up offer commenced on January 15 and affords all active and disconnected GOtv customers, especially those on GOtv Jolli, Jinja, Plus, Value and Lite packages, the chance to watch varied programming available across higher packages at the price of a lower package at the start of 2020.

The offer ensures all GOtv customers on the Jolli, Jinja, Plus, Value and Lite packages who pay for their current packages are upgraded to the next higher package to get access to the best of sports, latest news, local movies, series, reality shows and general entertainment content for 30 days.

The Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. Martin Mabutho, said the offer demonstrates the company’s dedication to reward and provide more value to its customers

“Our customers deserve only the best and we decided to provide them with more value with this special offer. By rolling out this Step Up offer our GOtv customers, particularly at the beginning of the year which is always loaded with financial commitment and constraints, we are telling our customers that we are a customer-centric company and are ready to make more content accessible to them in 2020,” he said.

Customers will enjoy contents such as the ongoing Ultimate Love reality TV show with single men and women undergoing a series of activities in the hope of finding their ‘ultimate love’. The show airs 24/7 on the dedicated channel 29 and is available on GOtv Max and Jolli and for a limited period from Monday, 24 February, till Monday, March 2 on GOtv Plus. The weekly highlights air on Africa Magic Family (channel 2) every Saturday at 10.30p.m