Eto Arrives Nigeria to Launch Castle Africa 5s Hosted by Trophy Lager

Football fans in Nigeria are in for a big thrill as Samuel Eto’o Fils, one of Africa’s greatest football legends, has arrived in Lagos for the launch of the 2020 edition of Castle Africa 5s, the continental leg of the Trophy 5-A-Side Developmental Football tournament.

Eto arrived in Lagos yesterday 26th and was received by the Trophy Lager team in company with International Breweries management and members of the sports media.

Castle Africa 5s is the continent’s biggest amateur 5-a-side football competition involving grassroots teams from several African countries in which the world’s largest brewer, ABInBev operates.

The competition, which started in 2016 in South Africa with only six countries has grown bigger in scope and had Nigeria participate for the first time in the 2019 tournament which held in Tanzania.

Performing at their best, the Nigerian 5-a-Side team, after emerging winners of the local 5-a-Side tournament, organised by Trophy Lager, a foremost brand of International Breweries Plc, went ahead to clinch the continental trophy.

According to organizers of the launch, this superlative performance earned Nigeria a pride of place, hence the decision to launch the 2020 edition of the continental competition on Nigerian soil.

Football loving countries like Ghana, Uganda, Lesotho, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia,and Zimbabwe are expected to grace the launch event, and later in the year, compete together with Nigeria for the 2020 Castle Africa 5s trophy.

The legendary Eto, as Castle Africa 5s Brand Ambassador, alongside other football dignitaries will officially launch the continental tournament on Friday, 28th of February 2020 in Lagos.

Building up to the launch, Eto will engage with the public, football lovers, key football stakeholders and the media through various brands and corporate activities.

The Castle Africa 5s is the African leg of the national Trophy 5-a-Side developmental football initiative, where amateur 5-a-Side teams from across Nigeria compete for a chance to emerge as the champions of the tournament. Winners of the Trophy 5-a-Side competition will have the unique opportunity to be mentored by accomplished football internationals and participate in the Castle Africa 5s tournament.