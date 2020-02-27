Boko Haram Abducts Civilian JTF Head in Borno Village

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The head of the Civilian Joint Task Force in a community in Borno was wednesday abducted alongside others by suspected Boko Haram fighters.

One of the chieftains of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno State, Mr. Abba Aji Kalli said the head of the CJTF in Bambula in Chibok Local Government Area of the state was abducted alongside others in an attack on the village.

Bambula, which is few kilometres from Chibok, was invaded at about 4a.m yesterday, when many were still asleep.

The source said the assailants kidnapped the head of the CJTF in the community, Mr. Mohammed Abba, whom they have targeted for so long because he had always resisted their advances on the small community.

A resident of Chibok who also spoke anonymously to THISDAY in Maiduguri, said Abba had been the insurgents’ target since he refused to get compromised.

She said Abba was abducted alongside many others mostly youths who are yet to be identified.

She said some of their people who called the people living in Maiduguri, said the sporadic gunshots of the insurgents rudely woke them up.

She said: “We were told the insurgents came in through Ajigum Talala, a part of the forest where Boko Haram has stronghold.

“They headed straight for Abba’s house and took him with them; he had always received warning that he should stop his antagonistic action and join up with them, which he has always turned down.”

She said: “The people also told us that many others who were not quick enough to flee were abducted and taken away. They also razed some properties, including a vehicle belonging to the community head.”

The Army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, could not be reached for comments as at time of filing this report.