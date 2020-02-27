Adamu Rallies Support for FG to Tackle Security Challenges

The Senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, wednesday urged Nigerians to support the federal government in tackling the lingering security challenges in the country.

Adamu made this appeal in a statement in Abuja against the backdrop of security problems in some parts of the country.

The senator said the call became necessary given the heightening agitations on the security situation in the county.

Adamu who served as a two-term governor of Nasarawa State, is also the Turakin Keffi.

He said: “The current security challenges are such that all patriots must rally round the federal government and our men in uniform whose lives are placed on harm’s way in the course of performing their duties to the nation. We are duty-bound to appreciate them.

“I appreciate the fact that the fundamental duty of every government is to protect lives and property of its citizenry.

“But in moments like this, every citizen has an inherent duty and responsibility to stand up with government to overcome the type of security challenges our country faces today.

“Our security should be every citizen’s concern. The need for all hands to be on deck does not have to be overemphasised.”

He warned against the politicisation of security challenges in the country.

He added: “In fact, Nigeria and Nigerians had in the past overcome greater challenges. We can, together, do it again.

“We must desist from politicising our security challenges.

“It is important to highlight the fact that this is about saving our country. We all have a duty to put Nigeria first.”