Sad Moments for Rotimi Amaechi

High Life

The life of a man is like the flame of a lone candle left to the tantrum of the elements; it little profits to have that life sheltered in artificial fashion. Better rather to let it light the dim alleys and pathways that have in times past and recent surrounded mortal existence. A few weeks into the year 2020, and a flame has been snuffed out.

For Tony Iwelu, the chiming bells of life tinkled out their last notes in a hotel room in Kaduna, on February the 17th, while Mr. Iwelu was on an errand to congratulate Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on the Governor’s 60th birthday celebration.

Mr. Tony Iwelu was known in many capacities, foremost of which was his being the Chief Security Officer to the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. More to the point, the late Iwelu had supposedly accompanied Rotimi Amaechi on the trip to felicitate with Governor El-Rufai.

Regarding the cause of death, there is nothing substantial at this point but rumours. The most publicised of these circulations is that Tony Iwelu was electrocuted in the process of having a bath. Thus, most headlines bear the words “Iwelu”, “electrocuted”, and “shower” in multi-synonymous fashion. The most recent of these has it that Iwelu was found in a bathtub in the hotel, already deceased and therefore suspected to have been electrocuted.

There’s much to infer from the working relationship between the late Iwelu and Transport Minister, Amaechi. For one, Iwelu Is reported as having been in the employ and service of Amaechi for over two decades, during which time Amaechi was Rivers State House of Assembly Speaker, Executive Governor of Rivers State, and then Minister of Transportation. This implies an understanding, well-preserved and managed liaison between the men.

A man beholden to a wife and three kids, Iwelu is reported as being a kind, charming and charismatic chap – the sort to get things done to the best of competence and capability. Doubtless, all that is left behind, kin or kith or legacy, shall not be soon forgotten by the Department of State Services (DSS), Rivers State, or Rotimi Amaechi.

Rotimi Amaechi, in few words, has suffered a tangible loss. The loss is moreover amplified by the recent rumour that the transport boss was attacked less than 48 hours ago on the Abuja-Kaduna road, while on a train.

This train attack has been firmly denied by the Transport Minister, who has labelled the whole debacle fake news. Alleged eyewitnesses maintain that it happened, but Rotimi Amaechi counter-maintains that it did not. So…