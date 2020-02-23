How Jennifer Obayuwana Transited from

a Daddy’s Girl to a Business Woman…

“The young shall grow”, it is said, is the song of a generation unwilling to hand over the baton to its successor. The idea here is that until the older circle gives way to the younger circle, the latter will remain a bunch of hopelessness, unproductivity and inaction. Thankfully, there are folks such as Jennifer Obayuwana who are showing this old maxim to be old maxim.

Jennifer Obayuwana, for those who aren’t in the privileged know-it circle, is one of the most sought-after business ladies in this time and age. In fact, such words as “Classy”, “Intelligent”, “Amiable” and “Deliberate about purpose” have been applied in describing her. She is most notable for being the daughter of John Obayuwana, the unopposed boss of prominent and leading Nigerian luxury goods company, Polo Luxury Group, and being as business-wise as her father.

In many ways, Jennifer Obayuwana has demonstrated the fierce women-can-too creed that has taken modern society by storm. In her case, as is often unanticipated of the womenfolk but ultimately inevitable, she raised it up a notch.

Since equipping herself with an arsenal of business education in Paris, Switzerland and several other notable training spots, Jennifer has grown vastly experienced in the family business of what was described as “high-end Swiss watchmaking and jewellery brands including Rolex, Cartier, Breguet, Omega, Chopard, Roger Dubuis, Messika Longines, Montblanc, Piaget, Arnold and Son, Artya, Frederique Constant and so on”.

Having dutifully studied under her father, Jennifer has long since shown herself capable of handling ten talents and more. She has served in different capacities in the company, rising to the enviable position of Executive Director of Polo Avenue in a handful of years – a subsidiary of the mother company that is a testament to Jennifer’s endeavours.

A daddy’s girl through and through, Jennifer’s exploits have culminated in a growing group of upper-middle Nigerians who would deliberately exhaust between $1,000 to $2,000 on average on shoes and handbags, whenever they visit the Polo enterprise and other arms of the luxury goods industry.

The coming years might yet demonstrate how Jennifer Obayuwana grew out of her father’s shadow, exceeded him – as every parent prays that their children should – and brought even greater renown to her family and the business in general.