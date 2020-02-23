GOV. EMMANUEL UDOM – KINDLY ACCEPT MY CONDOLENCES

Mbok, ayeneka, ku yard esit. Please don’t vex that I could not make your lovely father’s funeral. You know the weather at that period was tough and they were diverting flights.

That was how I ended up in Accra, ask Dele Momodu he saw me entering the gents.

How the remaining people got there in that confusion still confounds me. Anyways, I hear it was a grand occasion and you pulled in so many forces from across the divide. Showing your pull and weight. Welldone I saw the pictures, everybody was there o. From Chief Obasanjo to Saraki and star boy – the Vice President and so many dignitaries.

Your dad lived well at least he born you and as such, you celebrated him the way you did. Welldone sir.