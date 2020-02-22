World’s Largest Bread to be Unveiled at Festival

By Omolabake Fasogbon

The world’s largest bread is set to be unveiled at the maiden edition of Lagos Bread Festival (LBF) that is billed to hold in Lagos.

LBF is being organised by Green Lantern Initiative in partnership with Lagos State Government.

According to the organisers,the event has been packaged to break Guiness world record while officials of the Guinness World Record will also be on ground to assess the show.

Providing more details on the programme, Media Consultant for the Festival, Mr. Israel Bolaji, said: “The event will bring together bread lovers, bakers and families. A lot of activities have been packaged to spice up the one day event. Some of the tasks lined -up for the fiesta included: bread and allied products exhibition, baking master class, baked bread competition, bread eating and drinking competition, music, comedy, kids’ entertainment and other engagements.

“The high point of the event will be the showcasing of the world’s largest baked bread which will enable Nigeria and all participating brands to feature in the Guinness Book of World Records.”

A 2016 report by KPMG pegged the growth in bread industry at 72 per cent. According to the report, the industry is valued at $621 million and predicted to grow at par with population, pegged at 5.7 per annum growth.

Bolaji noted further that the festival would cement Nigeria’s place in the growing global market.

He added: “Bread is the most popular staple food in Nigeria, even more than rice and others. As a ‘grab and go’ staple that goes with almost anything, it is loved and accepted by all genders, ages and tribes in Nigeria.

Bread, as such, resonates with everyone and the LBF intends to highlight that bond that cuts through all and excites everyone.”