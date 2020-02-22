Uwagbai Wraps-up Production of ‘Blood of Enogie’

Prolific Filmmaker, Charles Uwagbai, has wrapped up the production of star-studded series, Blood of Enogie. Set in ancient Benin kingdom, the movie features Chioma Apotha, Iyabo Ojo, Etinosa Idemudia, Omo Ibadan, Moyo Lawal, Stan Nze, among others.

The movie showcases the rich culture of Benin with its majestic Ivie (beads), costumes, royalties and red-brick buildings, undoubtedly making a statement piece.

Blood of Enogie, written by Francis Ogbonna and Love Prisca, narrates a story about a stinging message from the gods which sends panic in the household of a prince, The Enogie of Idubgor community in Benin kingdom. With five miscarriages and an unending pressure from friends and kinsmen, Enogie marries a new wife, with hopes that the gods will find favour and grant mercy. There is a conspiracy in the palace, the new wife fights to secure her position as an only wife of the Enogie. A well plotted plan is executed, a taboo is said to be committed and the first wife sentenced to death; oblivious to everyone that she is expecting a child, a possible heir. Will the King adhere to customs or save his heir? The answer lies in the captivating thriller that unfolds.

Charles Uwagbai has been at the forefront of projecting Benin folktale. One of his previous works, Esohe, attracted wide reception and adjudged by media critics as one of the top Nollywood movies released in 2018.