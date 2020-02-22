Obiano Presents Certificate to Monarch

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has presented certificates of recognition to two traditional rulers of two communities in the state. The certificates were presented to Moses Obijikwa Okpalanwaka and Chike Mmaduka, as traditional rulers of Nkpologwu in Agụata, and Isulo in Orumba South Local Government Areas respectively. However, Maduka’s certificate was presented just a day after protesters from his community besieged the government house, Awka, asking Obiano to stop issuance of certificate to him on the pretext that he was not elected monarch as he claimed.

The protesters who were led by a nonagenarian, Chief Anthony Maduafor and the chairman of the community, Mr Vincent Ugbasoro also said that besides not coming from the village that should take the turn as King, they alleged that Maduka was an ex-convict who spent five years in prison over fraud, including his wife.

The protesters prayed Obiano not to dignify evil by making an alleged ex-convict a king over them. But a day after the protest, Obiano made the presentation of certificate of recognition to Maduka, at the Governors Lodge, Amawbia. Performing the function, the governor charged the new monarchs to uphold integrity and use the traditional stool to engender peace in their various communities.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Greg Obi who the protesters had earlier accused of not acting on their letter to the Governor, through him, commended Gov Obiano for “ensuring existence of peace in every community.”