NBC to Complete DSO Signal Infrastructure May 2021

By Olawale Ajimotokan

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has assured that the Digital Switch Over from analogue broadcasting to digital will be completed by May 2021.

The acting Director General of the agency, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba gave the assurance while chatting with journalists.

He also said the agency will be issuing a a definite statement on the roll out in the next three weeks.

He said that despite the set backs, the federal government is determined to continue with the roll out.

“ The commission and indeed the federal government remains committed to the realisation of the digital transition because of its vast benefits to the vast number of Nigerians.

“We acknowledge that the roll out has been slow, but with the support and drive of the Minister of Information and the Board of the NBC, we are resolved to continue with the roll out therefore the digital liaising with the NBC has been in talks with the signal distributors and other stakeholders and we are confident that by May 2021 the signal distribution infrastructure across the country may be concluded, “ Idachaba said.

Kaduna, Plateau, Enugu Osun, Kwara and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have rolled out, while Lagos, Rivers, Kano, Gombe, Delta, Anambra and Bauchi are the next states projected to roll out DSO.

In relation to the new broadcasting regulations, the NBC DG noted they are not aimed at gagging people from expressing their views but to mandate owners of distribution platforms to regulate what is placed on their platforms.