Nathaniel Bassey, Eben, Kunle Ajayi, for Marathon Messiah’s Praise 2020

Since inception, Marathon Messiah’s Praise has lived up to expectations in terms of creating an atmosphere of unrestrained worship for millions of live worshipers across several countries and for millions of online worshipers all over the world. From Nigeria and other African nations to Europe and Asia, from North America to Australia and from Australia to South America; the shouts of joy and the sounds of worship will ascend into the heavens to glorify and adore God for 78 uninterrupted hours.

Seventy eight hours Marathon Messiah’s Praise will hold at Prayer Foyer 3/3 Auditorium Redemption Camp between the 2nd and 5th of March 2020. No fewer than 250 gospel artistes will participate at the 9th edition of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) 78 hours of praise in celebration of the 78th birthday of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Speaking at a press conference, RCCG’s National Music Director, Pastor Kunle Ajayi, said, “78 Hours Marathon Messiah’s Praise’ titled, ‘Jesus the Lamb of God ’, would also open up Nigerians to new ways of celebrating God. Asides Nigeria, other countries that will be participating in the praise include United States of America, Canada, England, Australia, Spain, Scotland, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Israel, Zambia, Cameroon, Kenya, Netherlands, Sweden, Malaysia, South Africa, Ukraine, Ghana, New Zealand, and Ireland. We are dedicating the 78 hours this year to praise our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ whose life became our light. This is a giant step in our quest to bring ‘Marathon Messiah’s Praise’ to the doorstep of every living being on the planet.”

According to the organisers, over 30,000 live participants are expected to be in attendance with over 30 million viewers expected to watch the event on TV and social media channels. A new department, SOTERIA, launched at the last edition, will be available for prayer and counselling with a dedicated call line for the general public throughout the 78 hours event.