MTN Strenghtens Entertainment Industry with Y’ello Star

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria, has launched a new music reality show tagged ‘Y’ello Star’ as part of moves to strengthen its involvement in Nigeria’s economy.

Apart from the pleasure and refreshment that characterised the initiative, the organisers said its interest in the initiative was to advance the Nigerian music industry.

According to the telco firm, the initiative was designed to discover, reward and nurture Nigeria’s musical talents by providing platforms and wherewithal that will translate their dreams into reality.

It added that the long term effect would improve the Nigerian music industry and the economy at large.

At the launch of the programme, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, Rahul De, stated that the initiative would propel some of Nigeria’s teeming musical talents to the world just as previous platforms such as Project Fame did.

He said that the firm had an excellent track record as a discoverer and nurturer of talents, adding that the telco was confident of improving on its past successes.

General Manager, Consumer Marketing of MTN Nigeria, Richard Iweanoge, also referred to some of MTN’s success stories in discovering musical talents through support, sponsorships, shows and projects.

He stated that initiatives such as MTN/MUSON Scholarship programme and Project Fame, among others, have helped to groom many young Nigerians in the art and business of making music.

He assured that the latest would take the action further by going the extra mile to make sure the winner of the reality show succeeds.

“We will reward the winner of our Y’ello Star handsomely, but we are not going to stop at that. We will also provide the winner with an apartment within which a room would be specifically furnished with state-of-the-art musical and recording equipment to enhance his or her career,” he said.

The company informed further that the regional auditions for the show would hold in three locations – Lagos, Abuja and Enugu, while the finalists will gather at the ‘incubation hub’ in Lagos, where they would be further groomed by experts.