Last Valentine’s Day, February 14, Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, and comedian, Fisayo Micheal aka MC Fish, shocked their fans by getting married. The curvy actress walked down the aisle at a private ceremony in Lagos. Anita shared lovely photos from their wedding and wrote: “We are actually married. You make me so happy pappy….@realmcfish. Oko mi, Olowo Ori mi.”

